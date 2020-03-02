Comcast Tells Justices Calif. Rule Interferes With Arbitration

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Comcast has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California rule that it says conflicts with federal law by effectively blocking companies from enforcing arbitration with individuals. The cable giant filed a request with the high court seeking review of the California Supreme Court’s so-called McGill rule, upheld in the Ninth Circuit, that invalidates contract provisions that bar customers from seeking public injunctive relief. Comcast says the McGill rule undercuts the Federal Arbitration Act by making arbitration clauses unenforceable. The battle over arbitration arises out of a consumer suit against Comcast, which the telecom took to the federal appeals level in hopes...

