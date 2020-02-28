Ch. 11 Venue Bill May Be A Solution In Search Of A Problem

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Legislation that would limit the courts where companies could file for bankruptcy gained steam this week when a group of 42 state attorneys general threw their support behind the bill, but bankruptcy attorneys say advances in technology and the rising popularity of alternate venues have limited the concerns of so-called forum shopping. The attorneys general supporting the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2019 say the majority of large and complex Chapter 11 cases are filed in the bankruptcy courts of Delaware or the Southern District of New York, despite often tenuous connections to those venues. Changing the rules to require a...

