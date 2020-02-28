With NY Case Over, Weinstein’s LA Legal Saga Heats Up

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Although Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial in New York is over and he is now a convicted rapist, his legal woes are just picking up steam in Los Angeles, with prosecutors there making it clear they intend to bring the fallen movie mogul out West soon to face four felony charges. No trial has been scheduled yet in LA for Weinstein, who still needs to be arraigned on charges including rape by force and sexual battery. He could face more than two decades of prison time if convicted. Here's a rundown of the Los Angeles case, including how it compares to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS