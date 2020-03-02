Calif. Court Should Toss Pitcher's Lawsuit Against Astros

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- In 1985, I was an 18-year-old freshman pitcher for No. 1 ranked Stanford University, and we were facing the sixth-ranked Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 1985 College World Series. I was a starting pitcher, but for this game, I came in as relief in the middle innings when our team was losing badly. I was nervous, sweaty; I wasn’t much relief in relief. I gave up three earned runs in one-third of an inning and was pulled out of the game before the inning was over. We lost 17-3 and were knocked out of the College World Series...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS