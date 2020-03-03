Foreign Influence Lessons From Research Org FCA Deal

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced that it reached a $5.5 million settlement with the Van Andel Research Institute, a biomedical research institute that received National Institutes of Health grant funding, to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by failing to disclose Chinese government grants that funded two research scientists. In a press release[1] the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan stated: It’s unfair to other grant applicants and to the NIH for any institution to withhold requested information about whether the research that an institution wants the NIH to support may be getting funding from outside sources, specifically...

