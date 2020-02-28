Ex-Kirkland Judge Should Stay On 737 Max Suit, Boeing Says

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Kirkland & Ellis LLP team defending Boeing against a lawsuit from pilots who say the woes of the 737 Max dinged their earnings told a former colleague on the federal bench in Illinois Friday that he need not recuse himself just because he was once a Kirkland attorney. Boeing told U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger that Kirkland’s records showed he had never worked on a Boeing case while a partner at the firm’s Chicago office, meaning there was no reason to doubt his evenhandedness in the case. The aerospace giant suggested the pilots were merely reacting to an adverse...

