Canadian Construction Co.'s CA$26.49M Arbitral Award OK'd

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has confirmed an arbitration award totaling CA$26.49 million ($19.81 million) owed to a Canadian construction firm by a Cayman Islands man, ruling that he didn't file a timely opposition brief and that the firm met its burden to confirm the award. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello granted Friday what is effectively Calgary, Alberta-based Pacer Construction Holdings Corp.'s unopposed petition to confirm the award against Cayman Islands resident Richard Pelletier and the Calgary-based holding company named after him. Judge Anello found that he had no basis to refuse confirmation of the awards under the New York Convention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS