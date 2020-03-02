Boeing Hit With $2M Verdict For Breaching Air Force Bid Deals

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Boeing is on the hook for $2.1 million after an Alabama federal jury concluded that the aerospace giant breached agreements with a now-defunct aircraft maintenance company to jointly bid on a $1.3 billion U.S. Air Force contract. The jury awarded Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc., formerly known as Pemco, nearly $800,000 on Friday for what it found was a violation of a 2005 bidding agreement, and another $1.3 million for a violation of a nondisclosure agreement in which Boeing promised that it wouldn't use proprietary information from Pemco for competitive purposes. Pemco wouldn't have given Boeing proprietary information about its labor rates,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS