Allstate, Sheppard Mullin Granted Fees Against Profane Atty

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted attorney fees to Allstate after opposing counsel sent threatening, profanity-laced emails in an insurance coverage dispute to lawyers with Sheppard Mullin and to witnesses, but not nearly as much as the "sharp increase" from the carrier's initial request. Allstate Insurance Co.'s request for fees as sanctions against the actions of attorney Christopher G. Hook of the Law Offices of Christopher G. Hook mushroomed in December from its initial request of $6,370 to $41,748, a more than sixfold increase that U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said on Friday "appear punitive." Instead, he granted $17,808...

