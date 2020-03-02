DLA Piper Guides Cresset's $465M Opportunity Zone Fund

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A partnership of Cresset Partners and Diversified Real Estate Capital said Monday it has wrapped up a $465 million opportunity zone fund that's investing in multifamily, office and retail properties across the country, and DLA Piper helped Cresset with the fund. The fund, the first such opportunity zone raise for the partnership, is investing in seven projects, most of which are multifamily, and the companies said Monday they are also preparing to launch a second fund with hopes of raising as much as $750 million. The firms launched their inaugural opportunity zone fund in 2018, shortly after the regulations came out....

