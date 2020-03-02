High Court Won't Take Up Picasso Painting Ownership Case

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a case disputing who should own a Pablo Picasso painting that a Jewish industrialist sold to raise money to escape Nazi persecution, leaving intact a Second Circuit ruling that the Metropolitan Museum of Art can keep the piece. The high court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari lodged by Laurel Zuckerman, the great-grandniece of the painting's original owners, Paul and Alice Leffmann. Zuckerman had asked the justices to reverse the circuit court's ruling that she filed her $100 million suit too late. A three-judge Second Circuit panel found in June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS