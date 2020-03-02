Mediators To Form Plan For Purdue Ch. 11 Claims Distribution

Law360, White Plains, N.Y. (March 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Monday approved an order setting up mediation between government and private parties with claims in the Purdue Pharma Chapter 11 case to work out how to divide up the estate's billions of dollars in assets. Counsel for Purdue Pharma told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain during a telephone hearing that the various committees and ad hoc groups representing both the public and individuals claiming they sustained damages from Purdue-made opioids in the case had agreed to the order appointing two mediators to work out how the Purdue estate will be allocated. "The best path forward...

