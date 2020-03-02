Feds Say Records Suit Shouldn't Stall Environmental Rule

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- The federal government has told a Virginia federal court that it shouldn't allow an environmental group to use a lawsuit over an information request to halt progress on the Trump administration’s proposal to make the review process for major projects easier. The Council on Environmental Quality said on Friday that its proposed regulatory changes to the National Environmental Policy Act can be challenged under the Administrative Procedure Act after they are finalized and published but not now under an unrelated law concerning records requests. The government said a suit by the Southern Environmental Law Center brought under the Freedom of Information...

