Chuck Yeager Says Airbus Using 'Sleight Of Hand' To Nix Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- Renowned pilot Chuck Yeager has slammed attempts by aerospace giant Airbus to dismiss his trademark infringement suit, telling a California federal court they are "an act of corporate sleight of hand and deception.” On Friday, Yeager blasted Airbus’ January attempt to toss his suit, which accuses the company of using his name, identity, likeness and federally registered trademarks without permission in promotional material. Airbus had argued that Yeager didn't properly allege claims against it, pointing out that his complaint references only “Airbus” as a collective, rather than specifying its relevant corporate entities — Airbus Helicopters Inc. and Airbus Defense and Space Inc. “This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS