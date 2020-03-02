Rosen Firm Wants To Lead Investor Suits Against Fla. Pot Co.

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- Shareholders in two proposed class actions accusing Florida’s largest medical marijuana company of making misleading statements that later led to a stock price drop urged a New York federal court Friday to combine their suits and appoint The Rosen Law Firm as lead counsel. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. investors William Kurek, John Colomara, David McNear and Monica Acerra said their suits, both filed in the Eastern District of New York, should be consolidated because they make similar allegations that the medical marijuana company inflated the value of its real estate transactions and exaggerated its products’ quality in public disclosures, causing stock prices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS