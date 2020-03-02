Feds Told They Can't Sit On Rent From Iran-Linked Building

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- An Iran-linked charity can again start collecting the rent from a Midtown office building that prosecutors have targeted in a decade-old sanctions case after a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday that freezing the money is akin to seizing the property and triggers due process concerns. The Alavi Foundation convinced U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to change an order she entered in December to allow it to collect rent from 650 Fifth Ave. under a receiver's supervision. The suit seeking to hold Alavi liable for allegedly laundering money for the Iranian government has what the judge called a "tortured" history in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS