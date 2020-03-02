Investors Can Seek UK Trader’s Testimony In Forex Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Investors can seek testimony from a U.K.-based former foreign exchange market trader in their bid to tie Credit Suisse to an alleged conspiracy among several big banks to fix foreign exchange spreads and manipulate prices, a New York federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield allowed the investors to seek the assistance of U.K. courts in securing testimony from Robert De Groot, a former forex trader for Citigroup and BNP Paribas. The investors argued that De Groot participated in “numerous” chat rooms with traders from other banks, making his testimony key to their conspiracy claims. “Mr. De Groot’s...

