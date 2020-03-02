Exxon Mobil's $77M Fight Over Pollution Cleanup Begins

Law360, Houston (March 2, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. told a federal judge in Texas as a bench trial began Monday that it should not have to foot the entire $77 million bill it has incurred cleaning up World War II-era water pollution because the refineries responsible were taken over by the government and used to make war products. Opening statements came Monday — 10 years after Exxon first brought suit — in the trial before U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who is tasked with deciding what proportion of expenses each side should bear. Judge Rosenthal issued a partial summary judgment ruling in August 2018 determining that...

