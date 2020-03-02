Prison Phone Co. Must Face Claims It Overcharged Inmates

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday nixed a prison technology company's bid for immunity from state Consumer Fraud Act claims in a class action alleging it overcharged for inmate calling services, but the judge tossed takings claims under the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini issued that mixed decision on Global Tel Link Corp.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings, noting the company's control over the billing practices in concluding that it wasn't entitled to qualified or derivative immunity from the CFA claims. GTL provides calling services to state and county correctional facilities in the Garden State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS