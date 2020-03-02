Nintendo Can Arbitrate Joystick Dispute But Can't Dismiss It

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A suit alleging Nintendo of America Inc. sold defective Nintendo Switch controllers will go to arbitration, after a Washington federal judge on Monday found that the game company and console buyers had a valid arbitration agreement. While U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly granted Nintendo's bid to compel arbitration, he also denied the company's move to dismiss the case, instead pausing the proposed class action led by Switch owner Ryan Diaz pending the outcome of the arbitration. Nintendo moved to dismiss and compel arbitration in the proposed class action in November, arguing that the end user license agreements that buyers accepted...

