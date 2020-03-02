Seeger Weiss Defends Latest Concussion Deal Fee Request

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Seeger Weiss LLP fired back on Monday against an objection to its latest $1.2 million fee request in the NFL concussion settlement. The most recent move follows a pattern that's taken on an almost ritualistic quality as it's continued to repeat itself since the deal went into effect. Before addressing the allegations in the objection, Seeger Weiss' Chris Seeger pointed out that it comes from the same handful of retired players who've opposed every fee request he's filed thus far. "The objections are the latest chapter in this attorney's ongoing rearguard campaign to thwart the compensation of those counsel who have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS