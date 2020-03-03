Penalty Shows OFAC Authority May Extend To Use Of US Tech

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- On Feb. 26, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced civil penalties against Société Internationale de Télécommunication Aéronautique SCRL, or SITA, the global provider of computing, communications, and other technology systems and services to the air transport industry. Headquartered in Switzerland, SITA is a Belgium limited liability cooperative company, or SCRL, with over 400 members, including international and regional private and state-owned airlines, and 2,800 government, airline and airport customers. SITA is a key part of the global air transport network infrastructure, and appears to be an air travel industry analogue to SWIFT, the Belgium-based provider...

