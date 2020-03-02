Reporter Says CBS Retaliated After Red Bull Stunt Went Awry

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:36 PM EST) -- A septuagenarian television reporter who was injured while rolling off a 30-foot-high ramp into the Ohio River during his coverage of a Red Bull "Flugtag" said in Pennsylvania federal court that Pittsburgh's CBS affiliate is retaliating against him for using workers’ compensation. KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley said in a complaint that CBS Corp. and its affiliate stopped paying his medical bills, declined to renew his contract, cut off his work email account, stripped many of his benefits, and “eliminated him from public view” after he filed a workers' compensation claim and a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission....

