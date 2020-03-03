Calif. Justice Open To Reinstating $1.6M Asbestos Award

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A member of the California Supreme Court appeared open Tuesday to reinstating a $1.6 million award against an alleged supplier of asbestos-tainted pipes that caused a construction worker's mesothelioma, saying that certain trial evidence knocked out by a lower appellate court seemed admissible. The question before the state high court concerns whether a witness' testimony about seeing invoices is inadmissible hearsay and whether other evidence of those invoices could be authenticated by the witness' statements and other circumstantial evidence. Construction worker and pipe layer Frank C. Hart and his wife Cynthia Hart claim such evidence is admissible, while the now-defunct company Keenan Properties Inc. argues it's not....

