Boeing Seeks To Ground ERISA Suit Alleging Safety Cover-Up

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- Boeing has told an Illinois federal judge it shouldn't have to face a stock-drop case from retirement plan participants accusing it of concealing safety issues with its 737 Max jets involved in two fatal crashes, arguing that the aviation giant wasn't responsible for managing their investments in the company. On Monday, Boeing, its employee benefits plans and investment committees and certain high-ranking company officers moved to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from a group of participants in its employee retirement plan. The company said that the defendants didn’t have a fiduciary responsibility to look after the Boeing stock fund,...

