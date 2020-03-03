Starbucks Can't Escape Pesticide Emotional Distress Claims

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused Monday to toss emotional distress claims in a suit alleging two pest control contractors were exposed to toxic pesticides while working in some of Starbucks' Manhattan stores, saying it's plausible they were afraid for their safety. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected Starbucks' argument that it was unlikely that Paul D'Auria and Jill Shwiner would continue to service Starbucks stores for years if they were really afraid for their safety, saying they may have continued to work at the coffee chain despite their fears for economic or personal reasons. "As Starbucks notes regarding the duty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS