Afghan, Iraqi Allies Say Gov't Can't Further Delay Visa Plan

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A class of foreign nationals who aided the U.S. military slammed the government's request to postpone a plan for processing already delayed visa applications, saying the government should have considered sooner how to tackle its upcoming Thursday deadline. The Afghan and Iraqi nationals, who won class certification on Feb. 5, told a DC federal judge on Monday that the government knew from a September court order that it would have one month from the date of class certification to submit a plan for processing visa applications. The government, then, should have used the time it had since September to begin deliberations...

