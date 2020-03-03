Royal Park Ends 6-Year RMBS Fight With BNY Mellon

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- Royal Park Investments SA/NV is walking away from its suit accusing BNY Mellon of bundling thousands of toxic loans into residential mortgage-backed securities, according to a joint voluntary dismissal bid filed Monday in New York federal court. There was no mention in the joint motion of a potential settlement or what the terms of such an agreement would be, but the two sides asked the court to permanently toss the six-year-old suit. Royal Park's 2014 case against Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is one of several suits in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis that accuse RMBS trustees of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS