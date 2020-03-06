Kirkland Turns 'Logistics Nightmare' Into $764M Motorola Win

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- To prove that Chinese two-way radio maker Hytera's products were based on technology stolen from Motorola, a Kirkland & Ellis LLP team took millions of lines of source code and a deluge of documents written in Mandarin and made them crystal clear for an Illinois federal jury. By translating all that technical information into a compelling tale about corporate responsibility — or lack thereof — the firm secured a $764 million verdict for Motorola that might be accompanied by a worldwide ban on Hytera's products. Kirkland partner Adam Alper said that after the jury heard months of evidence, the Motorola team...

