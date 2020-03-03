Radom Capital Lands $105M Loan For Houston Project

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Radom Capital LLC has landed $104.75 million in financing for an office and retail project in Houston, according to a statement Tuesday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which brokered the deal for Radom. The financing for the Montrose Collective project consists of a construction loan from Bank OZK and equity from institutional investors that are advised by JP Morgan Asset Management, JLL said. Radom Capital is planning to build 150,000 square feet of retail and office space at the 2.44-acre site at Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road. Plans call for a pair of buildings. A six-story property will have retail and...

