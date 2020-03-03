Liebowitz Still Denied Atty Fees For Copyright Win

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday once again refused to order Hearst to pay an attorney fees award to prolific copyright litigator Richard Liebowitz, even though he ultimately won the lawsuit against the publisher. The order, from U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods, upheld an earlier ruling that rejected the request for fees, partially by citing Liebowitz's "behavior" during in the case, including "unsubstantiated and outsized demands." Last month, Liebowitz asked Woods to reconsider the ruling, arguing that courts should incentivize lawsuits against publishers who use photos without permission. But Judge Woods said Tuesday that he had already rejected that policy-minded argument...

