Sprawling Capacitor Price-Fix Conspiracy Laid Out For Jury

Law360, San Francisco (March 3, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- A California jury trial heard opening arguments Tuesday in the sprawling capacitors antitrust litigation, in which direct purchasers of capacitors — a small part found in almost all electronics — say manufacturers that engaged in a global price-fixing conspiracy for over a decade owe them repayment of $427 million. Of the 22 capacitor companies accused of price-fixing, only four are defendants in this case. Settlements on the eve of trial Monday between purchasers and manufacturers totaled over $200 million. Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and its subsidiary United Chemi-Con Inc., AVX Corp. and Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. are the remaining defendants. Joseph Saveri,...

