VW Slams Drivers' Move To 'Intimidate' Court With Mistrial Bid

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Volkswagen on Tuesday tore into a mistrial request from drivers in a bellwether jury trial over the German automaker's "clean diesel" emissions scandal, calling it "baseless" and accusing the drivers of "trying to intimidate the court," according to an opposition lodged in California federal court. The drivers on Friday accused the judge overseeing the case of exhibiting "overt hostility" toward them while assuming an "advocacy-type role" for Volkswagen, accusations the judge strongly rebutted. Their motion for a mistrial came on the second day of trial. But that motion "should be swiftly denied," Volkswagen said Tuesday. The mistrial request is part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS