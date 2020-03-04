Bid Protest Spotlight: Proper Scope, Tardiness And Weakness

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- This month’s roundup features three noteworthy decisions from the U.S. Government Accountability Office released in February. Steel Point Solutions LLC addresses the proper scope of reprocurement contracts. Vizocom provides a cautionary tale for contractors regarding late proposal submissions. Education Development Center Inc. addresses the difficulties of challenging an agency’s determination that a particular weakness was not significant, and therefore need not be raised during discussions. Steel Point Solutions In February 2019, the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded a task order to Akira Technologies Inc. under a federal supply schedule services contract. Several months later, DISA terminated the task order with...

