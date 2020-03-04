Chinese Family Accused Of Running Sham EB-5 Scheme

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Foreign investors who paid $500,000 each to participate in a Chinese family's EB-5 visa business have sued the family and its U.S. companies in Hawaii federal court, saying they ran fraudulent real estate development projects that preyed on the investors' desire to get green cards. Named plaintiff Ye Jiang and five other investors from China, Japan and Korea on Tuesday accused scheme "dictator and leader" Zhong Fang, also known as Johnson Fang, along with his family members and affiliated companies of promising that they possessed legal knowledge and business expertise that would ensure the investors' legitimate entry into the United States....

