Israeli Telecom's Investors Seek OK Of $1.2M Stock-Drop Deal

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Investors in an Israeli telecommunications company have asked a New York federal judge to approve a $1.2 million settlement to end claims that a corporate raid by an Israeli media mogul caused the company's stock price to drop. The B Communications Ltd. shareholders on Tuesday submitted a motion for preliminary approval of their proposed class action settlement to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, according to court records. Attorneys for B Communications told Judge Oetken on Feb. 3 that a settlement agreement would be coming soon, asking him to halt discovery while the parties prepared their settlement motion. Judge Oetken granted...

