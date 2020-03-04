Couple Want Judge Recused In Dorsey & Whitney Condo Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A couple suing Dorsey & Whitney for allegedly helping a client cheat them out of a cut from a condo sale on Wednesday asked the New York federal judge overseeing the case to recuse herself, arguing that she is biased in favor of the firm. In a motion for recusal, Norma and Michael Knopf said that U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote has shown “favoritism” to Dorsey & Whitney LLP attorney Nathaniel Akerman and been biased against the couple’s attorney Eric Berry, and argued that this attitude has affected her rulings. “This court’s consistent rulings against the Knopfs — which have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS