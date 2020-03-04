Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Couple Want Judge Recused In Dorsey & Whitney Condo Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A couple suing Dorsey & Whitney for allegedly helping a client cheat them out of a cut from a condo sale on Wednesday asked the New York federal judge overseeing the case to recuse herself, arguing that she is biased in favor of the firm.

In a motion for recusal, Norma and Michael Knopf said that U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote has shown “favoritism” to Dorsey & Whitney LLP  attorney Nathaniel Akerman and been biased against the couple’s attorney Eric Berry, and argued that this attitude has affected her rulings.

“This court’s consistent rulings against the Knopfs — which have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!