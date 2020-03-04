9th Circ. Halts Qualcomm Cert. Fight For Input On FTC Appeal

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has paused Qualcomm's effort to unravel a certified class of cellphone buyers that sued over the chipmaker's allegedly anti-competitive business practices, questioning whether the consumer action should stay on ice until Qualcomm's appeal in the government's related challenge wraps up. Qualcomm fired off two appeals to the Ninth Circuit last year hoping to reverse unfavorable rulings handed down in litigation brought by both consumers and the Federal Trade Commission over the company's long-standing patent-licensing practices. As both appeals are winding down, the panel hearing Qualcomm's challenge in the phone buyers' case issued a short order Tuesday asking both sides to...

