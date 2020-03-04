GM Ignition Switch MDL Ready For 4th 'Wave' Of Plaintiffs

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered the initiation of a fourth "wave" of multidistrict litigation over alleged defects in the ignition switches of some General Motors vehicles, pointing to the "remarkable success" of the so-called wave approach in handling the sprawling MDL. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman issued an order defining which plaintiffs could be included in "wave four," in addition to setting deadlines for discovery and motion practice in the wrongful death and personal injury cases. Judge Furman also said he was "sympathetic" to concerns voiced by the plaintiffs about "claims that have been pending in this...

