Tenn. Ruling Has Broad Relevance To Damages Caps In State

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 26, in its decision in McClay v. Airport Management Services, the Tennessee Supreme Court affirmed the constitutionality of the cap on noneconomic damages found in Tennessee Code Section 29-39-102.[1] McClay is a personal injury case that was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The plaintiff filed suit against Airport Management Services LLC, seeking damages for injuries she sustained in a store at the Nashville International Airport. A jury returned a verdict for the plaintiff in the amount of $444,500 for future medical expenses and $930,000 for noneconomic damages, including pain and suffering, permanent...

