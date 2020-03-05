Homeowners Seek Dismissal Of Their Defective Shingle Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Homeowners who accused CertainTeed Corp. of making defective asphalt roofing shingles and not honoring its warranty on the products have asked a federal judge in Washington state to dismiss their case. Paula and Joel Wetzel asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to dismiss their case with prejudice, according to a short filing Wednesday. The stipulated motion did not explain the reason for the end of their nearly four-year-old proposed class action. The Wetzels sued CertainTeed in July 2016, saying they spent more than $13,000 replacing a roof on a 10-year-old house because the company refused to honor a warranty on...

