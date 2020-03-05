Coronavirus Tips UK Airline Flybe Into Insolvency

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 11:48 AM EST) -- The coronavirus is taking the blame for tipping struggling British airline Flybe into bankruptcy, with the “added pressures” the virus has put on the travel industry being cited as a reason for Thursday’s insolvency filing of Europe’s largest regional airline. Flybe, which had been facing serious financial woes and was seeking a government bailout, announced Thursday it had entered administration and grounded all of its planes and cancelled all future flights. “Despite an agreement with the government to provide assistance to the company, added pressures on the travel industry in the last few weeks have further deepened the severity of its...

