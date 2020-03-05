Convicted Payday Lending 'Godfather' Appeals To High Court

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man who was branded the "godfather of payday lending" by federal prosecutors has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his 2017 racketeering conviction and 14-year prison term, saying lower courts relied on unprecedented, aggressive and "troubling" legal arguments. In a petition for high court review filed Wednesday, attorneys for Charles M. Hallinan, 79, said the Third Circuit incorrectly upheld an Eastern District of Pennsylvania judge's refusal to tell a jury that, to convict, they needed to find that Hallinan intentionally ran a scheme to collect on unlawful loans and debts. The refusal allegedly impaired Hallinan's claim that he...

