UFC Wants Early Win Over NJ Eatery's Fight Broadcast

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- UFC's parent company has asked a New Jersey federal court to hand it an early win in a suit against a Peruvian restaurant, arguing the eatery clearly flouted copyright law by purchasing a personal pay-per-view pass for a fight and then playing it for customers.

In a summary judgment motion filed Thursday, Zuffa LLC said it has incontrovertible video and documentary evidence showing Chicken Bullet LLC and its owner Mauricio Ruiz-Bay used a personal pass to play a 2018 fight in an effort to avoid purchasing an expensive commercial exhibition license.

"Plaintiff has shown in this motion that plaintiff, in fact,...

