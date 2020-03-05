UFC Wants Early Win Over NJ Eatery's Fight Broadcast

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- UFC's parent company has asked a New Jersey federal court to hand it an early win in a suit against a Peruvian restaurant, arguing the eatery clearly flouted copyright law by purchasing a personal pay-per-view pass for a fight and then playing it for customers. In a summary judgment motion filed Thursday, Zuffa LLC said it has incontrovertible video and documentary evidence showing Chicken Bullet LLC and its owner Mauricio Ruiz-Bay used a personal pass to play a 2018 fight in an effort to avoid purchasing an expensive commercial exhibition license. "Plaintiff has shown in this motion that plaintiff, in fact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS