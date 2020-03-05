Parts Maker Says DOJ Has No Place In Nokia Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's attempted intervention on behalf of Nokia and other tech firms came too late and goes against the consensus on applying antitrust law to patent licenses, an auto parts maker told a Texas federal court Wednesday. The DOJ's proposed statement of interest backing part of the tech firms' dismissal was filed six months after the companies sought to escape allegations that they jacked up the cost of using their mobile technology patents, German auto parts maker Continental Automotive Systems Inc. said Wednesday. The plaintiff cited other courts that refused to consider DOJ statements because they were filed too...

