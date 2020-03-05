Another Telecom Event Fizzles As FCC Plans For Coronavirus

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- Cable industry organizers on Thursday called off a planned three-day conference in Washington, D.C., due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, as the Federal Communications Commission separately implemented cautionary measures to minimize the spread of the virus. ACA Connects said it is halting its annual policy summit, originally slated to take place March 17-19 in downtown D.C., to do "its part to help the global health community combat the spread of the coronavirus." FCC Commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Jessica Rosenworcel had been scheduled to speak at the show, which was expecting about 280 attendees. "We really thought we could make a...

