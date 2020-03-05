Goldman Sachs Directors Will Take Pay Cut To Ditch Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has agreed to cap its nonemployee directors' pay at $475,000 in a second attempt to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company's compensation for the executives was excessive. Goldman Sachs and Shiva Stein, a shareholder, initially lodged the stipulation with the court at the end of February, but filed a revised version on Tuesday to address concerns that were raised by the counsel for Sean J. Griffith, a professor at the Fordham University School of Law who had objected to an earlier settlement in the case. "The parties do not agree with objector that the February 28...

