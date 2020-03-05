Fla. Bar Files Ethics Complaint Against Timeshare Exit Atty

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar has hit an Orlando-area attorney with an ethics suit, accusing him of a range of misconduct for his participation with a company that promised to get timeshare customers out of their contracts. In a complaint filed in the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday, the bar claimed that William S. Saliba of William Saliba PA in Winter Park, Florida, committed numerous violations of the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar during his association with Timeshare Owners Relief, including sharing fees with nonlawyers, failing to supervise nonlawyers and accepting fees that were the result of solicitation. The complaint was filed after...

