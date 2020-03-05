Fed. Circ. OKs Caltech's $1.1B IP Win Over Apple, Broadcom

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding the validity of a California Institute of Technology patent involved in a $1.1 billion jury verdict against Apple and Broadcom in a patent dispute over Wi-Fi technology. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's inter partes review decisions in late 2018 that Apple failed to show that Caltech's patent was invalid for being obvious or anticipated over prior art. The PTAB had found that an ordinarily skilled person would not have been motivated to combine the prior art to arrive at the claims,...

