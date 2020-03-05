Ex-Uber Exec Bankrupted By $179M Trade Secrets Judgment

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- A former Uber Technologies Inc. executive struck with a $179 million judgment for allegedly stealing trade secrets while working at Google LLC before starting a competing company filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in California. Anthony Scott Levandowski of Sausalito filed a Chapter 11 petition hours after a California state court judge affirmed an arbitration ruling in favor of Google stemming from Levandowski's alleged plot to steal trade secrets from the company and luring employees away from Google in order to start a competing self-driving car company with an affiliate of Uber. The petition lists liabilities between $100 million and $500...

